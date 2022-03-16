Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 4,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,362,000.

