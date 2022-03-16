Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock opened at $222.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

