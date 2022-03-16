Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,298 call options.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

