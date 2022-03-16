Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,106. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

