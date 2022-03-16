iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.59. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 395,038 shares.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

