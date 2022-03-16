iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.69. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 968,095 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

