iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 16.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $97.46. 1,904,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

