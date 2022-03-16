iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,766 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,092,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417,875. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

