iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Trimmed by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,598. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

