iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.03

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 210712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

