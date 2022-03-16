iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,615. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

