iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

