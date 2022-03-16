iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 8.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

