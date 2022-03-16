Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $573,251.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

