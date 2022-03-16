Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 33.5% in February

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,270,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 30,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,912,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

