Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews Sells 47,132 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 47,132 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $17,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

