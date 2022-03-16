Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Jabil stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 2,871,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

