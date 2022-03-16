Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

JBS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 50,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. JBS has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

