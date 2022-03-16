JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

