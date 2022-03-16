Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $14.50 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $355.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

