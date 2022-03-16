Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

