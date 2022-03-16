Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 44,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $492.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

