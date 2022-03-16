JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $18.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.96.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. 339,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,640. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

