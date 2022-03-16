JMP Securities Cuts Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $29.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 235.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

RLYB opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Uden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

