John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

