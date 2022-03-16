Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $463.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.