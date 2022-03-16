Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.