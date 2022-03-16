Joseph Alvarado Acquires 1,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSE stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,005. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after buying an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

