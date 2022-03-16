Joseph Saffire Sells 9,000 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Saffire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

