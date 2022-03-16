JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €205.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HVRRY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

