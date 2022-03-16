JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Underweight

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

