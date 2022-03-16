JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 100.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 120.00 to 100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.05 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.