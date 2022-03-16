JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 20

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

