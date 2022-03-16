JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 20

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.
NYSE:UBS opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UBS Group (Get Rating)
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.