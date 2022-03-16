JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 3,391

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,099 ($66.31) to GBX 3,391 ($44.10) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.43) to GBX 4,980 ($64.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($92.72) to GBX 4,840 ($62.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.45).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 2,564 ($33.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($105.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,260.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,635.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

