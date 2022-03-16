JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $321.50

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 321.50 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 370633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.51).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 494.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

