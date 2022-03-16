Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.82

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 33814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
