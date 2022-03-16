Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 814 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.