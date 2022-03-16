Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,555 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

