Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

