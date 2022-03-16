Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $19,775,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.21.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $403.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

