Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.