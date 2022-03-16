Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.