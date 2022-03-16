Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

