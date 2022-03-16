Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jupiter Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

