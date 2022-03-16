Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) PT Lowered to 330.00

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 385.00 to 330.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JYSKY opened at 9.99 on Monday. Jyske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of 9.99 and a fifty-two week high of 9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.99.

Get Jyske Bank A/S alerts:

About Jyske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Jyske Bank A/S provides a range of financial solutions to personal and corporate clients in Denmark, Gibraltar, and Germany. The company operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment engages in the provision of advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions to personal and private banking clients, as well as corporate clients; and trading of interest-rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jyske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.