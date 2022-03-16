Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,343 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 41.57.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.