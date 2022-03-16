Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 379.50 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 362.29. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 258.51 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.98).

In related news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,381,014.30).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

