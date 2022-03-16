KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.72 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001453 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048681 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00126506 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

