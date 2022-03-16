Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz Sells 405 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. 672,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,281. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

