Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz Sells 405 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. 672,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,281. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.87 and a beta of 0.58.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.