KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KBH stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.
KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
