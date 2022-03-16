KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBH stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

